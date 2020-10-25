Video
Son among 3 over cutting mother into pieces sent to jail

Published : Sunday, 25 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
Our Correspondent

NOAKHALI, Oct 24: Three persons in a case filed for killing a woman in the district gave confessional statements before a court on Thursday.
The accused are Humayun Kabir, son of deceased Noor Jahan, Nirob and butcher Noor Islam.
The arrested persons gave the statements under Section of 164 of the Criminal Procedure (CrPC) before Noakhali Senior Judicial Magistrate Court.
Judge SM Moslem Uddin recorded the statements on Thursday afternoon.
Investigation Officer Detective Branch (DB) Inspector Jakir Hossain said the arrested persons confessed to killing Noor Jahan by cutting her body into five pieces.
Later, they were sent to jail.
Earlier on October 7, severed pieces of Noor Jahan Begum, 42, were recovered from a paddy field in Subarnachar Upazila.


