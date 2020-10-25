Son among 3 over cutting mother into pieces sent to jail





The accused are Humayun Kabir, son of deceased Noor Jahan, Nirob and butcher Noor Islam.

The arrested persons gave the statements under Section of 164 of the Criminal Procedure (CrPC) before Noakhali Senior Judicial Magistrate Court.

Judge SM Moslem Uddin recorded the statements on Thursday afternoon.

Investigation Officer Detective Branch (DB) Inspector Jakir Hossain said the arrested persons confessed to killing Noor Jahan by cutting her body into five pieces.

Later, they were sent to jail.

Earlier on October 7, severed pieces of Noor Jahan Begum, 42, were recovered from a paddy field in Subarnachar Upazila.





































