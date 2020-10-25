Rajshahi vegetable growers happy for getting good prices





Though the excessive rainfall damaged vegetables in different areas, but the farmers successfully overcame the situation as favourable weather has been remaining for the last couple of days.

Farmers in different areas including the vast char ones of the district have successfully cultivated early winter vegetables like radish, cauliflower, cabbage, gourd, tomato, bean, brinjal, and red and green spinach.

According to Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) in Rajshahi, they had fixed 15,000 hectares (ha) of land for cultivating early vegetables during this Robi season, but farmers cultivated vegetables in 8,500 ha.

While visiting, it was found that farmers in different upazilas are busy in taking care of their vegetable fields.

Rakibul Islam, a vegetable grower of Kuashabari Village in Bagha Upazila, said, "I have cultivated early variety vegetables in one-bigha land this season. I have already sold the vegetables worth Tk 22,000."

He also said the farmers here cultivated the vegetables in more lands as they got expected yield and price. Besides, the production cost is lower than the paddy cultivation.

















