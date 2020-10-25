Video
Sunday, 25 October, 2020
448 Durga mandaps in Pirojpur this year

Published : Sunday, 25 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
Our Correspondent

PIROJPUR, Oct 24: The Hindu Community people are celebrating their biggest religious festival Durga Puja at 448 mandaps in seven upazilas of the district this year.
General Secretary of District Puja Udjapan Parishad Gopal Bosu said, maintaining health guidelines devotees are coming to join the puja at different mandaps.
Sources said Durga Puja is being held at 57 mandaps in Pirojpur Sadar, 120 in Nazirpur, 99 in Nesarabad, 25 in Kawkhali, 43 in Bhandaria, 82 in Mathbaria, and 22 in Indurkani upazilas.
Local administration allocated 500 kg of rice to each mandap. Besides, important mandaps in upazila headquarters got special assistance.
Lawmaker from Pirojpur-1 Constituency and Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim distributed Tk 2,000 to each mandap at Pirojpur Sadar, Nazirpur and Nesarabad upazilas from his own fund.
Lawmaker from Pirojpur-2 Constituency Anwar Hossain Manju distributed cash worth different amounts to each mandap of his constitution.
Zila Parishad Chairman Mohiuddin Maharaj also distributed Tk 2,000 to each mandap in the upazilas and Tk 15,000 to each of two mandaps at district headquarters.
Pirojpur Sadar Upazila Vice-Chairman Bayjid Hossen distributed Tk 2,000 to each mandap in the upazila.
Bhandaria Upazila Chairman Md Mirazul Islam distributed new clothes among 350 Hindu Community people from Mirazul Islam Foundation.
Police Super Haiatul Islam Khan said necessary security steps have been taken to ensure the puja festival in a peaceful manner across the district. 
President of District Puja Udjapan Parishad Bimal Halder expressed satisfaction regarding security and government supports for the puja.
He also said the number of mandaps has been increased this year.


