Sunday, 25 October, 2020, 7:44 AM
Two BCL leaders sued for raping girls in two districts

Published : Sunday, 25 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
Our Correspondents

Two local leaders of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) have been sued for raping two girls in separate incidents in two districts- Narsingdi and Rajshahi, in two days.
RAIPURA, NARSINGDI: A local BCL has been sued for raping a tenth grader in Raipura Upazila of the district.
The victim lodged the case against Asadul Haque Shakil, president of the upazila unit BCL, with Raipura Police Station (PS) on Friday.
According to the case statement, Shakil had developed a relationship with the eighteen-year-old girl, a tenth grader at Narsingdi Technical School and College.
On Thursday night, Shakil took the girl to Rajiuddin Ahmed Raju Auditorium in Sreerampur area saying he would marry her. But he violated the girl there and escaped the place.
Meanwhile, the medical test of the victim was completed at Narsindgi Sadar Hospital on Friday afternoon.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Raipura PS Mohsinul Quadir confirmed the matter adding that, the law-enforcers are trying to arrest the accused.
RAJSHAHI: A college girl filed a rape case with Bagha PS in the district on Thursday evening against a local BCL leader.
Accused Ribon Ahmed Bappi, 28, is the president of Arani Municipal Unit BCL in the upazila. He is the son of late Babul Hossain of Chaksinga Moholla of the municipality.
According to the case statement, Bappi took the college girl, 18, to one of his friends' house in Chakarpara Village in the last week of July where he raped her with a false promise of marrying her.
Since then the victim has been putting pressure on Bappi to marry her, but he declined. Three months were passed following the incident.
Confirming the matter, Bagha PS OC Nazrul Islam said the college girl was sent to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital for medical test.
Police are trying to arrest the accused, the OC added.
Accused Bappi said, "I am the mayor candidate in the upcoming Arani Municipal election. Because of it, a vested quarter is spreading propaganda against me to tarnish my image. I was not involved in the rape."


