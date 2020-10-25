Six nabbed with drugs in four districts





BOGURA: Police arrested three persons with 60kg of hemp from a jeep in Adamdighi Upazila of the district on Saturday.

The arrested persons are Alamgir, 28, son of Oli Uddin of Fulbari Upazila, and Md Abdur Rahim, 30, son of Md Abdur Rashid of Char Durgapur area in Kurigram; and Md Ripon, 52, son of Ilias Hossain.

Police sources said on information that a jeep carrying a huge volume of hemp from Narayanganj to Badalgachhi of Naogaon, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive at Adamdighi Bus Stand area at around 12:45pm and arrested the trio.

Police also recovered the hemp from their possession.

Additional Superintend of Police Sanatan Chakrabarti confirmed the matter.

KURIGRAM: Police arrested a drug trader with 5kg of hemp from Fulbari Upazila in the district on Friday.

The arrested person is Faridul Islam Dulu, 50, son of late Azgar Ali, a resident of Anantapur Matherpar Village in the upazila.

Police sources said on information, a team of the law-enforcers conducted a drive in the house of Faridul at dawn and arrested him with the hemp.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Fulbari Police Station (PS), the arrested was sent to jail.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of the PS Razib Kumar Roy confirmed the matter.

MOULVIBAZAR: A woman was arrested with 191 bottles of Indian made whisky from Kamalganj Upazila in the district early Friday.

The arrested is Nargis Akter, wife of Shahin Alam, a resident of Dholaipar Village under Madhabpur Union in the upazila.

Police sources said Shahin Alam and his wife Nargis Akter have long been involved in trading of drugs. Receiving information that huge quantity of liquor was kept in his house for sale, police conducted a drive in Shahin Alam's house in Dholaipar area at around 2:30am. Though Shahin managed to escape, police succeeded to arrest his wife Nargis. Later, searching the house, police recovered 191 bottles of Indian whisky.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Kamalganj PS on Friday in this connection.

Kamalganj PS OC Arifur Rahman confirmed the matter adding that, the arrested woman was sent to jail following a court order.

NOAKHALI: Members of Bangladesh Coast Guard (BCG) arrested a drug trader with 70 yaba tablets from Hatiya Upazila in the district early Friday.

The arrested person is Riaz, 16, son of Abdul Kaiyum, a resident of Talukdar Village under Char Ishwar Union in the upazila.

Local sources said Riaz has been trading drugs in the area for long.

Hatiya South Zone Coast Guard Lt Commander SM Tahsin Rahman said on information, a team of BCG conducted a drive in Talukdar Village at around 3am and arrested Riaz with the yaba tablets.

Riaz confessed his involvement in drug trading during initial interrogation.

Later, the arrested along with seized yaba tablets was handed over to Hatiya PS on Friday morning, the official added.

























Six persons including a woman were arrested with drugs in separate drives in four districts- Bogura, Kurigram, Moulvibazar and Noakhali, in two days.BOGURA: Police arrested three persons with 60kg of hemp from a jeep in Adamdighi Upazila of the district on Saturday.The arrested persons are Alamgir, 28, son of Oli Uddin of Fulbari Upazila, and Md Abdur Rahim, 30, son of Md Abdur Rashid of Char Durgapur area in Kurigram; and Md Ripon, 52, son of Ilias Hossain.Police sources said on information that a jeep carrying a huge volume of hemp from Narayanganj to Badalgachhi of Naogaon, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive at Adamdighi Bus Stand area at around 12:45pm and arrested the trio.Police also recovered the hemp from their possession.Additional Superintend of Police Sanatan Chakrabarti confirmed the matter.KURIGRAM: Police arrested a drug trader with 5kg of hemp from Fulbari Upazila in the district on Friday.The arrested person is Faridul Islam Dulu, 50, son of late Azgar Ali, a resident of Anantapur Matherpar Village in the upazila.Police sources said on information, a team of the law-enforcers conducted a drive in the house of Faridul at dawn and arrested him with the hemp.After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Fulbari Police Station (PS), the arrested was sent to jail.Officer-in-Charge (OC) of the PS Razib Kumar Roy confirmed the matter.MOULVIBAZAR: A woman was arrested with 191 bottles of Indian made whisky from Kamalganj Upazila in the district early Friday.The arrested is Nargis Akter, wife of Shahin Alam, a resident of Dholaipar Village under Madhabpur Union in the upazila.Police sources said Shahin Alam and his wife Nargis Akter have long been involved in trading of drugs. Receiving information that huge quantity of liquor was kept in his house for sale, police conducted a drive in Shahin Alam's house in Dholaipar area at around 2:30am. Though Shahin managed to escape, police succeeded to arrest his wife Nargis. Later, searching the house, police recovered 191 bottles of Indian whisky.A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Kamalganj PS on Friday in this connection.Kamalganj PS OC Arifur Rahman confirmed the matter adding that, the arrested woman was sent to jail following a court order.NOAKHALI: Members of Bangladesh Coast Guard (BCG) arrested a drug trader with 70 yaba tablets from Hatiya Upazila in the district early Friday.The arrested person is Riaz, 16, son of Abdul Kaiyum, a resident of Talukdar Village under Char Ishwar Union in the upazila.Local sources said Riaz has been trading drugs in the area for long.Hatiya South Zone Coast Guard Lt Commander SM Tahsin Rahman said on information, a team of BCG conducted a drive in Talukdar Village at around 3am and arrested Riaz with the yaba tablets.Riaz confessed his involvement in drug trading during initial interrogation.Later, the arrested along with seized yaba tablets was handed over to Hatiya PS on Friday morning, the official added.