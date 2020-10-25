35 drug addicts, gamblers held in Joypurhat

JOYPURHAT, Oct 24: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested 35 people on charge of use of drugs and gambling in separate drives in Sadar and Akkelpur upazilas of the district on Thursday night.

Of them, 28 were drug addicts and seven were gamblers, said Joypurhat RAB-5 Camp Company Commander Assistant Superintendent of Police MM Muhaimenur Rashid.

They were arrested from an adjacent area of Kali Mandir and Kundupara in the district town and Karaitali intersection area under Akkelpur Police Station (PS).

A total of two litres of liquor, 20 grams of hemp, a bundle of card and cash Tk 1,735 were recovered from their possession.

Separate cases have been filed with Akkelpur and Sadar PSs, the official added.
























