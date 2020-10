BARISHAL, Oct 24: A housewife was electrocuted in Chandmari area of the city on Friday night.

The deceased was identified as Hanifa, wife of M Mizan of the area.

Local Councillor Mazibur Rahaman said Hanifa came in contact with a live electric wire at home at night, which left her critically injured.

Later, she was rushed to Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Hanifa dead.