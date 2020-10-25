Essential commodities sell at exorbitant prices in Rangamati





People of low and middle income groups are facing the purchasing stress. Despite arrival of winter vegetables, the prices are beyond their capacity. Not only the vegetables but also fish and meat have registered high price.

A visit to Tabalchhari Bazaar, Reserve Bazaar and Banarupa Bazaar in the district town found per kilogram (kg) potato was selling at Tk 50, bitter gourd at Tk 100, and onion at Tk 90. Other vegetables such as brinjal, cucumber, tomato, parable and hilly small-sized chilli were selling at Tk 90, 80, 120, 120 and 200 per kg respectively. Local chilli was selling at Tk 160 per kg.

In fact, all essential commodities were selling at exorbitant prices.

Local kitchen item traders like Karam Ali, Kader and Lal Mia said, a little crisis of vegetables has been created due to downpour for several consecutive days. Besides, local vegetable production has been hampered due to corona. Now most of the vegetables are being brought from Chattogram and Ranirhat. It is increasing the carrying cost.

They also said they are buying chilli at higher prices. As most of the vegetables are perishable, they cannot make much profit.

A consumer Kamal Uddin said, traders are always desperate in making profit. So, they have taken this situation as an advantage. They make extra profits over growers and consumers.

He also said there is no effective monitoring in local kitchen markets.

Nejarat Deputy Collector of the district administration Md Arif said, "We will inquire about the price hike of essentials in local markets. We are conducting mobile courts regularly. We will bring the law breakers under legal measure."

















