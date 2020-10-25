Competition is one of the causes of accident

Video
Dear Sir
Road accident is a much discussed topic in Bangladesh. Bus accident is more common all over the country since it is the main vehicle to transport.

On April 3 last year, Rajib Hossain, a student of Titumir College, lost his hand when two buses collided in Karwan Bazar, later he died. Such bus accidents happen regularly but if no one dies, it is not an issue of discuss. The transport system in Dhaka city is a bit chaotic. The bus drivers move uncontrollably, recklessly.  The drivers drive taking high risk for more passengers. Tendency of competition is very among them. It is often seen that one bus competes with another bus. Drivers do such acts to carry more passengers. As a result, the number of road accidents is increasing and ordinary passengers are suffering from insecurity. The indifference of the authorities in this regard is also disappointing.





Incompetent drivers, faulty vehicles and competitive attitude in the hope of making extra profit lead to horrific accidents. Therefore, such a competitive attitude should be avoided to ensure the safety of the common passengers. Besides, the authorities should be strict and responsible and at the same time raise public awareness.

Mamun Hossain Agun
Dhaka College



