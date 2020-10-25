Road to Red Revolution



Maksud Ibna Rahaman



The October revolution has global significance from many aspects. It was the second revolution when the working class along with the peasantry seized the state power. The first of its kind took place in 1871 in France during the lifetime of Marx-Engels. This revolution later came to be known as the Paris Commune. The difference between the two revolutions apparently lies with their sustainability. Paris Commune couldn't last long because of its inherent weakness in organization and mobilization. It lasted only ten days but the Russian revolution lasted over 70 years.



In that sense Russian revolution can be seen as the first ever revolution in the human history that saw the proletarian class capture the power. Never ever before this watershed event, people could think even for once that workers and peasants could seize the power and form a government. It was the first classic example of the oppressed class snatching the state power from the hands of their oppressors. Till then seizing state power by the exploited had been perceived to be the dream of only Marx and Engels. Vladimir Ilyich Ullyanov Lenin made their dream come true.



The name 'Lenin' has become synonymous with the October Revolution. The very name 'Lenin' springs into our minds whenever any discussion is associated with this revolution. It was none other than Lenin who was the prime mover of this revolution. The maker of Russian October revolution was Lenin. Without Lenin such revolution couldn't even have been perceived. He was the maker, creator, prime mover and the leader of this revolution. The road to the red October revolution was in fact the role of Lenin in the entire process of the revolution.



Just seven months before the revolution that shook the world Lenin returned to his homeland from his almost 20-year in exile. Lenin was sent in exile to Siberia in 1897 after he was arrested by the tsarist regime. In Siberia he had to spend three years when he got married to Nadezhda Krupskaya who was one-year older than he was. When he was released the couple moved to Europe as they were under the constant surveillance of the Tsarist government. They had to live in London, Geneva and Paris before settling down in Zurich of Switzerland for their final days in exile.



It was Zurich where Lenin heard about the news of the collapse of the 300-year-old tsarist regime. In March he came to know about the revolution in Russia. It was the February revolution that overthrew the tsarist regime and put the bourgeoisie Kerensky provisional government in power. The news came to him a bit late as communication at that time was not as easy as today's.



A telegram was sent to the Kerensky-led government to negotiate with the Swiss government but in two weeks there was no reply. Then came the controversial agreement with Germany that would allow Lenin and his comrades to pass through the territory of Germany by a train. When the agreement was struck German and Russia were in opposite camps. Criticism poured in from his opposition camps but Lenin was hell-bent on embarking his journey through German territory to reach Finland via Sweden before he arrived in Petrograd. It was a perilous journey though.



Lenin first had to face the wrath of hostile Russians even before the journey started for his agreement with Germany. At the Zurich station those Russians called him a German spy. Writes Pearson: "A close friend of Trotsky's ran onto the platform, and seeing Zinoviev at the window, he pleaded with him: 'Lenin's carried away! He doesn't realize what a dangerous situation it is. You're more level-headed. Tell Vladimir Ilyich to stop this mad journey through Germany!'"



Lenin was adamant, defiant and unperturbed. He said looking through the window: "Either we'll be swinging from the gallows in three months or we shall be in power." He arrived in Petrograd on the night of April 03. It was a bit over a month of February revolution that deposed the tsar. The next day i.e. on April 04 he delivered his messianic message from his seminal writing known as April Thesis declaring a socialist revolution to the shock and dismay of even the majority of his Bolshevik men. He placed his thesis before two party meetings that went contrary to the idea of Marx himself.



Marx visualized proletarian revolution first in industrially developed Europe where capitalism spawned a huge mass of working class people. But a socialist revolution in an underdeveloped peasant-dominated country like Russia was beyond his thinking. Most of the leftists at that time sought to establish a bourgeoisie democratic republic like that of western capitalist countries. Even the western European leftists warned that the call for a socialist revolution of Lenin would certainly fail as Russia was underdeveloped and not an advance country like theirs.



But Lenin argued that in an underdeveloped country like Russia socialist revolution was possible as this was the weakest link in the imperialist chain. If this chain could be broken the whole chain would come crashing down. And thus Russian revolution could be the prelude to revolutions in Europe. He was proved right. And the rest was a history. To Lenin, Marxism wasn't a dogma. During the lifetime of Marx he didn't see imperialism leading to him to his theorization but Lenin experienced imperialism and from his experience he gave the call.



Apparently his decision seemed to be un-Marxist but virtually he enriched and developed Marxism under the new political context. Thus Lenin saved and freed Marxism from dogmatism. This is why he is called the continuer of Marxism and thus Leninism appeared on the world stage.



Lenin didn't have to swing from gallows in three months but he seized the power. The proletarian revolution led by Lenin took place on October 26 according to the Julian calendar. The first ever proletarian revolution split the world political powers into two opposite poles - capitalist-socialist and socialist forces. With its power of creativity the Red October Revolution released a new force the world had never seen before. Russia saw remarkable developments in almost all sectors. With its incredible large-scale industrial development it became the leader of the oppressed class around the world. The hegemony of imperialist forces dwindled. The colonial states, especially the Global South (Third World), began to become the masters of their own fate.



The Red Revolution was the time of spring and the time of hope for not only Russians but also for the oppressed class of the world. But the counter revolutionaries in connivance with the ominous and oppressive imperialist powers halted the forward march of the progressive force led by Lenin only for the time being. The distant sound can be heard in the horizon. It is likely to be the second and last coming to rescue the mankind. Lenin and his Red Revolution will rise again from the ashes of the capitalist destruction.



The writer is a Senior Sub-Editor

at the Daily Observer

























