Guardiola continues to back Aguero over female linesman incident

Guardiola defended Aguero shortly after the game as "the nicest person I ever met in my life". Asked on Friday if the forward ought, on reflection to apologise, the City boss insisted: "I know the intention from Sergio. -AFP MANCHESTER, OCT 24: Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has once again come to the defence of Sergio Aguero, saying he "knew his intention" after Gary Neville urged the striker to apologise for putting his arm on the shoulder of female assistant referee Sian Massey-Ellis.City's 1-0 win at home to Arsenal last Saturday was overshadowed by an incident early in the second half when Aguero disputed a throw-in decision that went against him. After arguing his case with Massey-Ellis, Aguero briefly put his arm around her shoulder as she began to walk away. The Argentine star was widely criticised on social media and Manchester United great turned pundit Neville told CNN: "I think (he) would be best served by apologising."Under rules introduced in 2016 players can be cautioned or sent off for touching match officials depending on the nature of the incident but England's governing Football Association has decided no action was necessaryAfter reviewing the incident, the Football Association was satisfied that match officials did not believe any formal action was necessary.Guardiola defended Aguero shortly after the game as "the nicest person I ever met in my life". Asked on Friday if the forward ought, on reflection to apologise, the City boss insisted: "I know the intention from Sergio. -AFP