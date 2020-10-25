Lampard looking for big personalities to lead Chelsea rebuild





Chelsea, who travel to face Manchester United on Saturday, welcomed six major signings during the summer transfer window following a £220 million ($287 million) spending spree.

Winger Hakim Ziyech this week pledged to be true to his outspoken nature, and Blues boss Lampard said he welcomed such a bold approach.

New number one goalkeeper Edouard Mendy has explained how a spell without a club and claiming unemployment benefit shaped his career.

Asked if strong personalities off the pitch can help players thrive on it, Lampard replied: "Yes, I certainly think it can help. I certainly want to help grow the ideas of leaders within the group, personalities within the group.

"Within the course of long, difficult seasons where we play so many games there will be moments when you rely on them to help you in tough times, and also to push the good times along, and to try and improve every day.

"I don't think you can get on in elite sport, in any elite team sport, with people without any personality and character in your team."

Lampard said Ziyech and Mendy had impressed him since walking through the door. -AFP































