Taskin relishes fast bowlers success in BCB President's Cup





According to him, the bowlers though got help from the surface, at the same time, they executed the plan nicely and remain consistent.

"There has been a lot of competition but the bowlers have got a little help from it. However, despite the help, the bowlers consistently played well. They gave the batsmen tough time, especially in the first power play with the new ball," Taskin said on Saturday.

"The bowlers have to give credit here that they have consistently bowled in good places, implemented the plan. The batsmen have been given less of an easy or playable ball by all the teams and all the fast bowlers have done well. This is a good thing, the positive thing is that the fast bowlers are improving," he added.

Taskin however is also satisfied by own performance but he insisted that he needs more improvement in bowling.

"All of our fast bowlers are doing well in this tournament. Everyone is quite frugal and taking wickets with new balls, old balls. If I want to evaluate myself, it's better than before. But I need to improve more and I want to get better than before. I'm working and hope there will be more good things ahead," he remarked.

Taskin's side Nazmul XI will take on Mahmudullah XI in the final of BCB President's Cup tomorrow (Sunday). He expected to prop up his game in the final too. -BSS

















Fast bowler Taskin Ahmed was extremely happy to see the pace bowlers performance in the BCB President's Cup as they improved their game to a great degree and gave batsmen tough times regularly.According to him, the bowlers though got help from the surface, at the same time, they executed the plan nicely and remain consistent."There has been a lot of competition but the bowlers have got a little help from it. However, despite the help, the bowlers consistently played well. They gave the batsmen tough time, especially in the first power play with the new ball," Taskin said on Saturday."The bowlers have to give credit here that they have consistently bowled in good places, implemented the plan. The batsmen have been given less of an easy or playable ball by all the teams and all the fast bowlers have done well. This is a good thing, the positive thing is that the fast bowlers are improving," he added.Taskin however is also satisfied by own performance but he insisted that he needs more improvement in bowling."All of our fast bowlers are doing well in this tournament. Everyone is quite frugal and taking wickets with new balls, old balls. If I want to evaluate myself, it's better than before. But I need to improve more and I want to get better than before. I'm working and hope there will be more good things ahead," he remarked.Taskin's side Nazmul XI will take on Mahmudullah XI in the final of BCB President's Cup tomorrow (Sunday). He expected to prop up his game in the final too. -BSS