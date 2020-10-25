Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 25 October, 2020, 7:42 AM
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Taskin relishes fast bowlers success in BCB President's Cup

Published : Sunday, 25 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46

Fast bowler Taskin Ahmed was extremely happy to see the pace bowlers performance in the BCB President's Cup as they improved their game to a great degree and gave batsmen tough times regularly.
According to him, the bowlers though got help from the surface, at the same time, they executed the plan nicely and remain consistent.
"There has been a lot of competition but the bowlers have got a little help from it. However, despite the help, the bowlers consistently played well. They gave the batsmen tough time, especially in the first power play with the new ball," Taskin said on Saturday.
"The bowlers have to give credit here that they have consistently bowled in good places, implemented the plan. The batsmen have been given less of an easy or playable ball by all the teams and all the fast bowlers have done well. This is a good thing, the positive thing is that the fast bowlers are improving," he added.
Taskin however is also satisfied by own performance but he insisted that he needs more improvement in bowling.
"All of our fast bowlers are doing well in this tournament. Everyone is quite frugal and taking wickets with new balls, old balls. If I want to evaluate myself, it's better than before. But I need to improve more and I want to get better than before. I'm working and hope there will be more good things ahead," he remarked.
Taskin's side Nazmul XI will take on Mahmudullah XI in the final of BCB President's Cup tomorrow (Sunday). He expected to prop up his game in the final too.   -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Guardiola continues to back Aguero over female linesman incident
Olympic chief says Games cannot be 'marketplace of demonstrations'
Lampard looking for big personalities to lead Chelsea rebuild
Pandemic makes this my toughest season: Klopp
Tokyo opens 15,000-seat Olympic aquatics centre
Taskin relishes fast bowlers success in BCB President's Cup
Domingo urges to be patient on Under-19 players
Kapil Dev on 'road to recovery' after heart surgery


Latest News
Kabul education centre attack kills 18
Trump casts vote in Florida, Biden heads to Pennsylvania
Quader for avoiding those who want to hinder development
Govt to control potato price strictly: Razzaque
Maha Ashtami celebrated, Maha Nabami Sunday
DMP commissioner foresees no untoward incident over Durga Puja
Macron comments provoke Mideast ire, boycotts of French goods
Ramos and Modric ensure Real beat Barca
PK Halder won't return to Bangladesh for 'illness'
8 children shot dead in Cameroonian school
Most Read News
Weather to become normal as deep depression turns into land depression, Met Office
Barrister Rafique-ul-Huq no more
Suspended Sylhet cop held over death in custody
Pakistan stays on terrorism financing ‘grey list’
Trump: Sudan to join UAE, Bahrain in recognizing Israel
US faces 500,000 virus deaths by end-February: study
Barrister Rafique-ul-Huq laid to rest
Kapil Dev recovers from heart surgery
Taking a glimpse at corruption
75 years apart: Time to re-think UN
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft