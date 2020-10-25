National cricket team coaches leave Bangladesh





The three coaches left Dhaka together at the wee hours of today. While West Indian Ottis Gibson catches the flight of England, Domingo and Cook will go to their own country South Africa.

They are expected to return to Bangladesh ahead of the T20 tournament that the BCB is set to launch in mid November. Bangladesh was scheduled to visit Sri Lanka in October and therefore a conditioning camp started with 26 cricketers in September. Foreign coaching staff came to Bangladesh one by one to join the camp. The coaches were in the biosecure bubble along with the players.

Ottis Gibson was the coach of Mahmudullah XI, who reached the final of the President's Cup. Ryan Cook was the head coach of Tamim Iqbal's team, which failed to reach the final. Domingo was in the role of observer. The final of the BCB President's Cup which was originally scheduled to be held on Friday, has been shifted to Sunday due to the inclement weather. But the coaches were due to leave the country on Saturday. -BSS

































