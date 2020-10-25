BCCI to send the longest squad to Australia





The BCCI is all set to instruct the national selectors to pick a long squad comprising players of Test and Limited Over class. Indian team is scheduled to play three T20Is, three ODIs, and four Tests there but the Indian cricket board is not keen to send players in two separate lots as it involves more costs for the chartered flights and logistics problems in the current COVID-19 scenario, it is also learnt.

There will be around 20 support staff members with the team.

Cricket Australia (CA) is also not keen on having the players' families on this long tour and BCCI may ask the players accordingly to drop the idea of having families on this tour.

Majority of the players will directly leave from the UAE after the completion of the ongoing IPL.

It is still not clear whether Virat Kohli would be available for all three formats on this tour. His actress wife Anushka Sharma is expecting a child in the month of January and Kohli may seek leave for sometime from touring.

































The Indian cricket board will send a team of over 30 players for the forthcoming tour of Australia, it is learnt here.The BCCI is all set to instruct the national selectors to pick a long squad comprising players of Test and Limited Over class. Indian team is scheduled to play three T20Is, three ODIs, and four Tests there but the Indian cricket board is not keen to send players in two separate lots as it involves more costs for the chartered flights and logistics problems in the current COVID-19 scenario, it is also learnt.There will be around 20 support staff members with the team.Cricket Australia (CA) is also not keen on having the players' families on this long tour and BCCI may ask the players accordingly to drop the idea of having families on this tour.Majority of the players will directly leave from the UAE after the completion of the ongoing IPL.It is still not clear whether Virat Kohli would be available for all three formats on this tour. His actress wife Anushka Sharma is expecting a child in the month of January and Kohli may seek leave for sometime from touring.