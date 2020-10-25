Marcel-BSPA Sports Carnival rolls Tuesday



Walton Group Executive Director FM Iqbal Bin Anwar Dawn speaking at the press meet of Marcel-BSPA Sports Carnival on Saturday.

Marcel of Walton, one of the renowned conglomerates of the country, came to support the association for the third episodic time to make the event a success.

A total of nine events of six disciplines will be played at the relevant venues on the premises of Bangabandhu National Stadium in Dhaka. The events are Carom singles and doubles, Table Tennis Singles and Doubles, Badminton Singles and Doubles, Chess, Shooting and Archery.

The carnival will kick off with the Badminton events in the morning on 27th October at the Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmed Wooden Floor Gymnasium.

Walton Group Executive Director FM Iqbal Bin Anwar Dawn will inaugurate the carnival as the chief guest on the day.

After completion of the events, the winners will be honoured and trophies and prizes will be handed over in a colourful award program at the Shaheed Capt M Mansur Ali National Stadium at Paltan on Monday, the ninth of November.

All the participants and officials will maintain virus preventive measures. BSPA instructed all to follow the guidelines accordingly.

To brief all about the carnival, BSPA arranged a press meet on Saturday at the Conference Room of Bangabandhu National Stadium where the leaders of the association and officials of the sponsor group attended and answered questions.





























