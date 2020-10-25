Video
Sunday, 25 October, 2020
Curtain of BCB President's Cup comes down today

MU-XI meets NI-XI in crown decider

Published : Sunday, 25 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Sports Reporter

Nazmul Shanto and Mahmudullah Riyad the two captains of the final of BCB President's Cup. photo: BCB

The final of the three-team intra-squad 50-over tournament will be staged today at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur. Nazmul XI and Mahmudullah XI will engage in the title race starting at 1:30pm (BST).
The match was originally scheduled to hold on October 23 and the following day was kept as reserve day but due to inclement weather BCB rescheduled the fixture to October 25 with a reserve day on October 26.
NI-XI reached the final remaining table topper winning three out of four engagements while MU-XI won two among the four group round clashes. Tamim XI, the 3rd side of the event, emitted from the race winning one against three defeats.
Head to head stats and player's form keeps Najmul XI ahead in the game of final since they won both the group rivalries against their opponents. The only problem of title claimant side is the off-form of top three batters. None of the three openers Soumya Sarakar, Saif Hasan and Parvez Emon could shine for once throughout the event. Skipper Nazmul Shanto also remained blunt with the bat but captained the side vividly.
Man of all season Mushfiqur Rahim however, hardly could allow opponents to take chance of failure of openers and one-down position. He cashed on all the scopes he got and kept his teammates charged up. The leading scorer of the tournament is the only batsman to hit a ton. He also got couple of fifties. He definitely claims the spotlight in the final.
Afif Hossain Dhruvo and Irfan Shukkur are the next two leading scorers of the tournament are also playing in same side. It means MU XI bowlers have to negotiate with top three batsmen of the tournament. Besides, very inform batsman Towhid Hridoy also will represent NI-XI today. All-rounder Nayeem Hasan along with speedster Taskin Ahmed, Al-Amin Hossain, Mukidul Islam Mugdho, Nasum Ahmed and Rishad Hossain give Nazmul a varied bowling option on top.
Mahmudullah's in the contrary, are the most balanced troop of the event with top class batsmen and bowlers but all the batters frustrated sans skipper Mahmudullah himself and Nurul Hasan Sohan. Imrul Kayes shone his last group match but went one short of fifty.
Liton Das, Naim Shikh, Mominul Haque, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Sabbir Romman and Mehidy Miraz failed to show their classes with the bat. Glow of their light only can make Mahmudullah-led side triumphant tonight.
Bowling unit of MU-XI however, has served the team more than the best. Experienced speedster Rubel Hossain had been phenomenal in all the games and is the 2nd highest wicket-taker of the event with 11 scalps before the final. Mohammad Saifuddin of Tamim XI is the top most wicket taker of the tournament with 13 hunts.
Beside Rubel, Ebadat Hossain, Sumon Khan alongside Mehidy Miraz, Rokibul Hasan and Mahmudullah himself served their best with the ball so far.
Weather prediction shows cricket friendly weather on Sunday after 2-day heavy downpour. Toss winning captain must prefer to bat first in the underlit affair at Mirpur sporting wicket.


