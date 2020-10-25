Video
Kolkata Mohammedan invites Jamal for one season

Bangladesh captain yet to decide

Published : Sunday, 25 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 92
Sports Reporter

Kolkata Mohammedan Sporting Club that recently returned into the Indian Premier League (I-League) after a while is trying to level up their power and has invited Bangladesh national team captain Jamal Harris Bhuiyan for one season.
It is not the first time the Danish-born Bangladeshi booter got invited to play for an I-League club. He received invitations from couples of Indian clubs over the year.
The Bangladesh skipper especially got eyes over him after a match against India national team in India in a FIFA and AFC joint qualifying match last year. His performance in the match surprised as well as amazed many football fans there. Afterwards, the smart boy started getting offers to play for the Indian clubs. The offer from the Kolkata Mohammedan Sporting Club is the new edition to that chapter.
Jamal, in the meantime, had played for Saif Sporting Club of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) for the last four seasons. Although, Saif officials, a few days back, said that Jamal was staying with them for the new season as well, the news of Kolkata MSC's invitation for him to play for them turned the situation.
Secretary of Kolkata MSC also opened up to media that they had primary discussion with Jamal regarding the proposal and revealed that there were a lot yet to chat about.
However, the booter about whom such chatter is going on has not confirmed anything about anything. Although he acknowledges that more than a few clubs of the I-League already communicated with him and invited him over to play for them this season, he is yet to decide about these proposals.


