Sunday, 25 October, 2020, 7:41 AM
China on anti-dumping against rubber imports from rivals

Published : Sunday, 25 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM

BEIJING, Oct 24: China's Ministry of Commerce said on Friday that it will impose temporary anti-dumping measures on some rubber imports from the United States, South Korea, and the European Union from Oct. 28.
Beijing will impose anti-dumping deposits on ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber imports from the countries and region, the ministry said in a statement on its website.
The measures follow an investigation launched in June 2019.   -Reuters


