Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 25 October, 2020, 7:41 AM
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Britain signs post-Brexit trade deal with Japan

Published : Sunday, 25 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21

TOKYO, Oct 24: Britain hailed its first major post-Brexit trade deal Friday after signing an agreement with Japan that it said shows it can stand alone on the global stage, as talks on a pact with the European Union remain bogged down.
London said the pact, which was agreed after just a few months of talks over the summer, would boost business between the two by œ15.2 billion ($19.5 billion) and proved others could be signed elsewhere.
The deal comes as Prime Minister Boris Johnson pursues his "Global Britain" strategy that seeks potentially more advantageous trade deals than those that were negotiated while it was an EU member.
The UK-Japan Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement covers sectors including food, textiles and technology and largely replicates the existing EU-Japan arrangement, which will no longer apply to Britain at the end of this year.
It is due to take effect on January 1 - the end of a transition period in which London and Brussels are trying to thrash out the terms of their own new relationship.
British-Japanese trade was worth around œ30 billion last year, while Britain's imports and exports to the European Union, its biggest trading partner, totalled $670 billion.
After the signing ceremony in Tokyo, Britain's International Trade Minister Liz Truss said: "It used to be said that an independent UK would not be able to strike independent trade deals, or they would take years to conclude. But today we prove the naysayers wrong."
Truss also said the deal "paves the way" for Britain to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership between 11 countries including Canada, Mexico, Japan, Vietnam and Australia.
But joining is likely to be a complex manoeuvre that will take years.
Long-running post-Brexit talks with the EU resumed Thursday after Britain ended a week of threats to abandon them.
Chief EU negotiator Michel Barnier arrived in London vowing to work around the clock to salvage a trade deal and avert potential economic chaos at the end of the year - although key sticking points still remain.
Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi on Friday highlighted the importance of a smooth end to the Brexit transition period, especially for Japanese businesses that see the UK as a "gateway to continental Europe".




"It is of paramount importance that the supply chains between the UK and EU are maintained even after the UK's withdrawal from the EU. Japan has high hopes that an agreement is reached soon," he said.
Britain formally left the EU in January, following a seismic referendum in 2016 that saw voters opt to end five decades of European integration.   -AFP


Â« PreviousNext Â»

You Might Also Like
US tentatively approves Delta, WestJet alliance
Americans hit by pandemic create start-ups at record clip
China on anti-dumping against rubber imports from rivals
Global steel output rose in Sept
Huawei revenue growth wilts under intense pressure
China substantially increases purchases of US farm goods
Britain signs post-Brexit trade deal with Japan
Prime Bank signs financial deal with IFC


Latest News
Kabul education centre attack kills 18
Trump casts vote in Florida, Biden heads to Pennsylvania
Quader for avoiding those who want to hinder development
Govt to control potato price strictly: Razzaque
Maha Ashtami celebrated, Maha Nabami Sunday
DMP commissioner foresees no untoward incident over Durga Puja
Macron comments provoke Mideast ire, boycotts of French goods
Ramos and Modric ensure Real beat Barca
PK Halder won't return to Bangladesh for 'illness'
8 children shot dead in Cameroonian school
Most Read News
Weather to become normal as deep depression turns into land depression, Met Office
Barrister Rafique-ul-Huq no more
Suspended Sylhet cop held over death in custody
Pakistan stays on terrorism financing â€˜grey listâ€™
Trump: Sudan to join UAE, Bahrain in recognizing Israel
US faces 500,000 virus deaths by end-February: study
Barrister Rafique-ul-Huq laid to rest
Kapil Dev recovers from heart surgery
Taking a glimpse at corruption
75 years apart: Time to re-think UN
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft