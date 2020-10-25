

Rickshaw puller Habib Bishwas from Narayanganj river port, receives a cash voucher valued at 500 per cent up from the price at which he purchased the Walton fridge, at a ceremony at Walton Plaza Bandar branch recently. Biswas won the cash voucher under the Walton's 'Digital Campaign Season-8,' that commenced on October 1 last. He purchasing the fridge at Tk 19,000 from Walton Plaza Bandar branch in Narayaganj recently. With the awarded cash vouchers, Habib has further purchased a Walton LED TV, laptop, blender, stabilizer, water purifier, rechargeable fan as well as 4 smart phones.