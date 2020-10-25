Video
Akash DTH introduces basic connection package

Published : Sunday, 25 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 16
Business Desk

Beximco Communications has introduced a highly affordable connection branded as 'Akash Basic' for the country's mass television viewers.
The new connection with full set up will be available at the price of BDT 3,999. This new connection is aimed to cater the needs of all urban to rural segments Bangladesh at an affordable price, says a press release.
The quality of picture and sound as well as other features are same as the existing product though Akash basic will not support PVR (Personal Video Recording) Only. Beximco communications has made this announcement on Thursday last through an online E-Launching session.
As the country's only legal DTH service provider, Akash aims to provide the highest number of TV channels with premium quality picture and sound at an affordable price.
This connection is targeted to regain or retain the basic rights of TV viewing which is lost by mass population due to poor quality of cable service given by local cable operators. The regular connection of Akash DTH with PVR feature is still available at BDT 4,499.
The customers of this new connection can enjoy both monthly subscription of Akash Standard with 120+ channels including 40+ HD for BDT 399 and Akash Lite with 70+ channels including 20 HD channels for BDT 249. 
Akash connection is available at 8000+ retail outlets throughout the country in all 64 districts. Akash is also encouraging their customers to share this joy of TV viewing with their friends & family with a referral bonus of 50% cash back on monthly subscription for both referrer & referee.
Akash DTH, the country's only legal DTH service provider, started to provide its service using the feed of the Bangabandhu satellite-1 from May, 2019. It is available in all 64 districts and can be viewed from any corner of Bangladesh with the same quality. AKASH is unique for uninterrupted and quality TV watching. AKASH has already gained trust of thousands of families across the country


