Sunday, 25 October, 2020, 7:40 AM
Samsung, Pulse to give health benefits to My Galaxy users

Published : Sunday, 25 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 17
Business Desk

Samsung Bangladesh has recently collaborated with Pulse Healthcare Services (Pulse), a telemedicine platform which connects doctors and patients through a secure online video conferencing.
This partnership will allow My Galaxy users to enjoy Discounts on Video Consultation and a customized annual Healthcare package from PHS. The offer is available from Thursday last, says a press release.
For Video Consultation, My Galaxy users will receive a 15 per cent discount on all video consultations which charges fee at Tk 500  and above. Pulse will also provide a customized Health Package whereby My Galaxy users will be able to enjoy various benefits such receiving discounts of Tk 300 on first online video consultation, 20 per cent discount of all Video Consultations, 5 per cent  discount on medicine delivery, and 20% per cent discount on Home Sample Collection.
On top of it, users will also receive access to 24/7 unlimited audio calls to doctors for one year. The regular cost of the package is Tk 1,200, but for My Galaxy users, it is Tk 1,000.
PHS  consists of specialized doctors from renowned hospitals all over Bangladesh. It has  numerous services including a fully integrated drug database, E-Prescription, Electronic Medical Record Storage, Online Pharmacy, Home Sample Collection etc. Pulse Healthcare Services provides  24/7 doctor hotline as well as direct consultation with doctors from Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) hospital. Pulse has also recently launched Home Covid Tests through their authorized partner.   "We want our customers to maintain a healthy lifestyle and wants to bring medical consultation at the palm of their hands," the press release quoted Samsung Bangladesh Mobiole Head Md. Muyeedur Rahman as saying on the occasion. Pulse Founder Rubaba Dowla said: "We are proud to have partnered with Samsung … that can connect My Galaxy users across Bangladesh with our our 800+ Doctors and Pulse 24/7 Doctor helpline - from anywhere and anytime."


