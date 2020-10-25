Video
Dollar ends losing week lower on poll concerns

Published : Sunday, 25 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34

NEW YORK, Oct 24: The dollar weakened slightly against a basket of major currencies on Friday amid uncertainty over a new round of stimulus ahead of the upcoming US elections, with the greenback set to record a weekly decline of around 1per cent.
US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said another round of COVID-19 aid was still was possible before the Nov. 3 elections, but that President Donald Trump would have to get reluctant Republicans on board if he wants a deal.
Trump and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin countered that Pelosi must compromise to get an aid package, saying significant differences remained between the Republican administration and Democrats.
The market, pricing in a Biden victory, still expects a stimulus package by the end of the year, said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst at Western Union Business Solutions.
"So risk appetite has held the upper hand this week on hopes for a bold stimulus and that has kept the dollar on its back foot," he said. The dollar index was last down 0.23per cent, or 1per cent for the week.
Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden squared off on Friday in a less raucous debate than their previous meeting, but tensions were high, with a focus on the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and plenty of personal attacks thrown into the mix. The dollar is likely to be stuck in a holding pattern in the near term, given the risk that the election could be contested, and as the market waits for clarity on the fiscal aid package, said Boris Schlossberg, managing director of FX strategy at BK Asset Management.   -Reuters


