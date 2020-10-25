Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 25 October, 2020, 7:40 AM
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Walmart sues US federal govt over opioid case

Published : Sunday, 25 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34

Oct 24: Walmart Inc said on Thursday it had filed a lawsuit against the federal government, seeking clarity on the roles and legal responsibilities of pharmacists and pharmacies in filling opioid prescriptions.
Walmart said certain officials in the US Justice Department are threatening to sue the retail giant, claiming pharmacists should have refused to fill otherwise valid opioid prescriptions.
"We are bringing this lawsuit because there is no federal law requiring pharmacists to interfere in the doctor-patient relationship to the degree DOJ is demanding," Walmart, which runs one of the largest pharmacy chains in the country, said in a statement here. Walmart in the lawsuit against the DOJ and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) said the federal authorities are seeking civil penalties related to its alleged failure to submit suspicious order reports and added that this potential move would be "unprecedented."
The DOJ and the DEA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
On Wednesday, a West Virginia court ruled that Walmart must turn over information about federal and state investigations into its opioid-related practices to hospitals suing the company for allegedly contributing to the epidemic.   -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
US tentatively approves Delta, WestJet alliance
Americans hit by pandemic create start-ups at record clip
China on anti-dumping against rubber imports from rivals
Global steel output rose in Sept
Huawei revenue growth wilts under intense pressure
China substantially increases purchases of US farm goods
Britain signs post-Brexit trade deal with Japan
Prime Bank signs financial deal with IFC


Latest News
Kabul education centre attack kills 18
Trump casts vote in Florida, Biden heads to Pennsylvania
Quader for avoiding those who want to hinder development
Govt to control potato price strictly: Razzaque
Maha Ashtami celebrated, Maha Nabami Sunday
DMP commissioner foresees no untoward incident over Durga Puja
Macron comments provoke Mideast ire, boycotts of French goods
Ramos and Modric ensure Real beat Barca
PK Halder won't return to Bangladesh for 'illness'
8 children shot dead in Cameroonian school
Most Read News
Weather to become normal as deep depression turns into land depression, Met Office
Barrister Rafique-ul-Huq no more
Suspended Sylhet cop held over death in custody
Pakistan stays on terrorism financing ‘grey list’
Trump: Sudan to join UAE, Bahrain in recognizing Israel
US faces 500,000 virus deaths by end-February: study
Barrister Rafique-ul-Huq laid to rest
Kapil Dev recovers from heart surgery
Taking a glimpse at corruption
75 years apart: Time to re-think UN
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft