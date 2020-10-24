Video
Saturday, 24 October, 2020, 12:33 AM
Human language evolved 30m years ago: Study

Published : Saturday, 24 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM

LONDON, Oct 23: Language has been one of our species' most fundamental breakthroughs, allowing us to communicate in extraordinary detail across an infinite range of subjects, so understanding its origins is central to our understanding of what it means to be human.
New research indicates our ancestors first began to build crude relationships between words as early as 30 million years ago. Today, our species flourishes by sharing thoughts, culture, information and technology through language - while no other species is known to be able to do so.
The scientists carried out the brain imaging study and analysis of auditory regions and brain pathways in humans, apes and monkeys. They discovered a segment of this language pathway in the human brain that interconnects the auditory cortex with frontal lobe regions, important for   processing speech and language.
Although speech and language are unique to humans, the link via the auditory pathway in other primates suggests an evolutionary basis in auditory cognition and vocal communication, the researchers said.
The study also illuminates the remarkable transformation of the human language pathway. A key human unique difference was found: the human left side of this brain pathway was stronger and the right side appears to have diverged from the auditory evolutionary prototype to involve non-auditory parts of the brain.
The study relied on brain scans from openly shared resources by the global scientific community. It also generated original new brain scans that are globally shared to inspire further discovery.
Since the researchers predict that the auditory precursor to the human language pathway may be even older, the work inspires the neurobiological search for its earliest evolutionary origin -- the next brain 'fossil' -- to be found in animals more distantly related to humans.
Researchers have long debated when humans starting talking to each other. Estimates range wildly, from as late as 50,000 years ago to as early as the beginning of the human genus more than 2 million years ago.
But words leave no traces in the archaeological record. So researchers have used proxy indicators for symbolic abilities, such as early art or sophisticated toolmaking skills. Yet these indirect approaches have failed to resolve arguments about language origins.
Now, a team led by Thomas Morgan, a psychologist at the University of California, Berkeley, has attacked the problem in a very different way. Rather than considering toolmaking as a proxy for language ability, he and his colleagues explored the way that language may help modern humans learn to make such tools. The researchers recruited 184 students from the University of St. Andrews in the United Kingdom, where some members of the team were based, and organized them into five groups.
The first person in each group was taught by archaeologists how to make artifacts called Oldowan tools, which include fairly simple stone flakes that were manufactured by early humans beginning about 2.5 million years ago.
The students in each of the five groups learned to produce Oldowan flakes in different ways. Subjects in the first group were presented with a core, hammer, and some examples of finished flakes and told to just get on with it by themselves.   -MAIL ONLINE

In the next group, a second student learned how to make the tools by simply watching the first subject and trying to duplicate what he or she did with no interaction at all between them; in the third group, subjects actively showed each other what they were doing but without gesturing; in the fourth group, gesturing and pointing were allowed but no talking; and in the fifth group, the "teacher" was permitted to talk to the "learner" and say whatever was necessary.
In each group, the learner became the teacher in the next round. In this fashion, the research team created five different "chains of transmission" of Oldowan toolmakers, which produced a total of more than 6000 flakes. The results of the experiment, reported online today in Nature Communications, were striking.




The researchers conclude that the successful spread of even the earliest known toolmaking technology, more than 2 million years ago, would have required the capacity for teaching, and probably also the beginnings of spoken language-what the researchers call protolanguage. (Many researchers think that gestural communication was the prelude to spoken language, which might explain its effectiveness in these experiments.)
Although Suddendorf finds the team's interpretations "sensible" and "plausible," he cautions that the experimental results cannot be considered direct proof for the theory behind them. For one thing, Suddendorf says, the subjects "already have language and have grown up with language," and so it would be expected that they would learn more effectively when they could talk to each other, which may not have been true for our earliest ancestors.


« PreviousNext »

