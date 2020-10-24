Video
14 die of C-19, 1,586 new cases in 24 hrs

Published : Saturday, 24 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46
Staff Correspondent

The country on Friday saw 14 more new deaths from the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours until 8:00am on Friday, taking the total death toll to 5,761, said a press release issued by the Directorate General
of Health Services (DGHS).
Around 1,586 people tested positive for Covid-19 during the period, bringing the total number of people infected by the deadly virus in the country now stands at 396,413.
As many as 14,119 samples were tested in 111 labs across the country in the last 24 hours. So far, 2,235,488 samples have been tested in the country.
The latest infection rate was 11.23 per cent of the total tests and the overall rate in the country to date was 17.73 per cent. The death rate now stands at 1.45 per cent.
Meanwhile, 1,533 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the same period, raising the total number of recoveries to 312,065 with a 78.72 per cent recovery rate.
Among the deceased of Friday, 13 were men and one was a woman. All of them died at hospitals across the country.


Twelve of the deceased were in Dhaka and two from Rajshahi division.
The gender breakdown of Covid-19 victims shows that 4,435 of the total deceased were men, and 1,326 were women.
So far, 2,963 people have died in Dhaka division, 1,150 in Chattogram, 369 in Rajshahi, 462 in Khulna, 197 in Barishal, 241 in Sylhet, 260 in Rangpur and 119 in Mymensingh.
The country's first cases were reported on 8 March this year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.
However, the global tally for confirmed coronavirus cases climbed above 41.5 million as of Friday, according to data by Johns Hopkins University (JHU).
Besides, the data shows, the death toll rose above 1.13 million while the global recoveries were registered 28,268,643.
The hard-hit US registered the highest case of total 8.4 million and deaths at 223,000.
Besides, Brazil has the second highest death toll at 155,403 and is third by cases at 5.3 million.
India is the second in cases with 7.7 million, and the third in deaths at 116,616.


