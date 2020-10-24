Video
Saturday, 24 October, 2020
Elenga-Hatikumrul-Rangpur Project

Only 11pc progress made in five years

Published : Saturday, 24 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Mohammad Zakaria

The Elenga-Hatikumrul-Rangpur Project has seen only 11 percent progress since it was launched almost five years back.
Now the Road Transport and Bridges Ministry has placed the project's first revised proposal to the Planning Commission seeking Tk47.63 billion more to complete the project, a senior official has recently told the Daily Observer.
The proposal is likely to be placed before the next Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) meeting for its approval, he said.
Earlier, the project at an estimated cost of Tk 118.99 billion was approved in early September in 2016 to ease road communication between Dhaka and northern region and improve regional connectivity with India and Bhutan.
Of the cost, the Asian Development Bank will provide Tk93.55 billion while the rest of the money will come from the state coffer.
The project is supposed to be completed by August 2021.
However, according to the Development Project Proposal (DPP), now the total cost of the project has been revised to Tk166.62 billion.    The lending agency Asian Development Bank (ADB) will provide Tk116.25 billion while the rest of the money will come from the government exchequer.
The Roads and Highways Department will implement the project and the new deadline for the completion of the project is December 2024.
Sources said the project is delayed due to faulty planning and design.
The project was designed by Australian consulting firm SNEC but faults in project planning and design were detected after the start of construction work under different packages.
Even, tender for package No. 5 out of 8 could not be floated in nearly four years of launching of the project in September 2016 as the package value was estimated according to 2015 rate schedule, Planning Commission officials informed.
It is being implemented as part of South Asia Sub-regional Economic Cooperation (SASEC) Road Connectivity Initiative of Asian Development Bank.
The highway is being aligned with SASEC-4 and 9, Asian Highway-2, BIMSTEC-2 and SAARC Highway Corridor-4.   Land acquisition cost and rehabilitation cost are going up by Tk24.80 billion and Tk7.33 billion respectively as the project requires 97 hectares fresh land acquisition.


