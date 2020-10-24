Video
Saturday, 24 October, 2020
China to initiate tripartite talks by December

Published : Saturday, 24 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Diplomatic Correspondent

Bangladesh, Myanmar and China will hold foreign minister-level tripartite talks by December to begin the repatriation of Rohingyas to their homeland without any delay.
"Beijing has assured Dhaka that it would take initiatives to arrange second round of foreign ministerial level 'tripartite talks' among Bangladesh, China and Myanmar over Rohingya repatriation after next month's Myanmar general elections," a foreign ministry press release said on Friday.
It said the Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi made the assurance in a telephonic conversation with his Bangladesh counterpart Dr AK Abdul Momen on Thursday evening.
After the Myanmar polls, the Chinese foreign minister suggested holding an ambassador level talk first before arranging the foreign ministers' tripartite meeting over commencing the Rohingya repatriation.
The first such tripartite meeting among the foreign ministers of Bangladesh, China and Myanmar was held on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York last year.
Wang conveyed to Bangladesh foreign minister Dr Momen that Myanmar recently reassured China of taking back the forcibly displaced Rohingyas from Bangladesh once the Covid-19 situation improves.
The envoy said China has been maintaining regular communication with Myanmar at various levels over the Rohingya repatriation issue while Naypyidaw assured Beijing that they would start discussions with Bangladesh soon in this regard, it said.
The Chinese ambassador also laid emphasis on starting tripartite senior level official preparatory talks in Dhaka soon over the Rohingya repatriation.
Bangladesh is hosting over 1.1 million forcefully displaced Rohingyas in Cox's Bazar district and most of them arrived there since August 25, 2017 after a military crackdown by Myanmar, which the UN called a "textbook example of ethnic cleansing" and "genocide" by other rights groups.
The telephonic conversation between Bangladesh and Chinese foreign ministers was held on Thursday while the international community sat together in a virtual donor conference to review humanitarian support for Rohingyas and host communities.
He assured Momen of providing Chinese vaccine for Covid-19 to Bangladesh on priority basis and expressed his interest to work with Bangladesh in the post-COVID economic recovery.
Wang Yi lauded Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's leadership in tackling the coronavirus pandemic and promised continuation of Chinese assistances towards this end.
He also told AK Abdul Momen that the Chinese-funded projects that slowed down due to the pandemic will be sped up soon after the improvement of Covid-19 situation.




Wang Yi said Chinese government is confident that Bangladesh will ensure justice for the killing of a Chinese citizen in Pirojpur and that it will ensure safety of all Chinese nationals working in Bangladesh.


