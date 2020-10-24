Video
PM seeks UN’s robust role to resolve Rohingya crisis

Published : Saturday, 24 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has urged the United Nations (UN) to play more decisive and robust role in resolving existing global challenges, including the Rohingya crisis.
"There are still areas where the UN can play a more decisive and robust role in resolving many of today's intractable challenges such as the Rohingya Crisis," the PM said in a message issued on Friday on the occasion of the UN's 75th founding anniversary.
She said the world is still beset with poverty, hunger, armed conflicts, terrorism, insecurity, climate change - all of which call for concerted efforts and greater action.
"As we agreed in the declaration of the 75th anniversary of the United Nations, our challenges today are interconnected and can only be addressed through reinvigorated multilateralism. Only together can we build resilience against future pandemics and other global challenges," she added.
On the 75th anniversary of the founding of the United Nations, Sheikh Hasina said, Bangladesh joins the international community in reaffirming its unwavering commitment to the principles and objectives enshrined in the United Nations Charter.
She said this year holds a special significance for Bangladesh as the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, is being celebrated.
In his maiden speech at the United Nations General Assembly on 24 September 1974, the prime minister said, Bangabandhu made an unequivocal commitment to global peace; emphasized solidarity among nations; championed multilateralism and called for the promotion of human rights, justice and the rule of law nationally and globally. "Our engagement with the United Nations is guided by his adept philosophy and vision," she added.
Sheikh Hasina said 2020 is a challenging year because of the outbreak of the COVID-19 and since early 2020, the pandemic continues to ravage through and reverberate around the world.
"It has put enormous strains on our societies, economies, health systems, lives and livelihoods, businesses and export earnings. Only by working together and in solidarity can we end the pandemic and effectively tackle its consequences," she said.
The premier said over the last 75 years, the United Nations has had many achievements and it has promoted freedom, shaped norms for international development, helped mitigate conflicts and saved hundreds of thousands of lives through humanitarian action.
It has worked to promote and protect all human rights and fundamental freedoms for all, including the equal rights of women and men, she added.   -BSS


