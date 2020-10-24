Video
Saturday, 24 October, 2020, 12:31 AM
Shilpakala Academy reopens after 7-month virus shutdown

Published : Saturday, 24 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Shilpakala Academy is set to provisionally reopen after a seven-month hiatus amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Three theatre troupes will stage plays at the academy's National Theatre, Experimental Theatre Hall and Studio Theatre Hall later on Friday, according to Jhuna Chowdhury, presidium member of the Bangladesh Group Theatre Federation.
Shilpakala Academy has decided to grant theatre troupes' access to venues for free as part of an effort to make up for the financial losses incurred by the performance artists during the pandemic.
Initially, the theatre hall will be open every Friday and Saturday.
"For now, it has been decided to open the Shilpakala Academy on the weekends. But it is being done on an experimental basis," said Jhuna.




"People in the capital have been housebound for so long. But we have to deal with everything during the coronavirus epidemic. The theatre had been closed for a long time. Now that it's open, we want to see how the audience reacts."
The authorities will also take into account the risk of a further outbreak in winter before fully reopening the academy, she added.
Theatre troupes will now be allocated halls for free, with the cultural affairs ministry subsidising the rent, according to Jhuna. On Friday, theatre troupe Palakar will stage its production 'Ujane Mrityu' at the academy's main theatre hall, while the play 'Rajar Chithi' by Jagarani Theatre will be staged at the Experimental Theatre Hall.
   -bdnews24.com



