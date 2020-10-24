Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 24 October, 2020, 12:31 AM
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Fake visa racket gang leader held

Published : Saturday, 24 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
Staff Correspondent

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) members early Thursday arrested a man from the city's Mirpur area for operating a fake visa racket for duping foreign job aspirants.
Siddiqur Rahman alias Siddique, mastermind of the gang, was arrested from Kusumbagh residential area of Uttar Bisil under Mirpur Shah Ali Police Station around 2:30am.
RAB's Assistant Police Superintendent (media) Ziaur Rahman Chowdhury confirmed the matter on Thursday.
The accused has been deceiving people in the name of giving them jobs in different foreign countries including Malaysia, Russia, Europe and India with visas.
Siddique has been involved in cheating people of Mirpur's Bisil, Mazar Road and Mohammadpur Ring Road for long after opening an office named Octopus 2010 (BD) Ltd.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Shilpakala Academy reopens after 7-month virus shutdown
Fake visa racket gang leader held
8 new dengue cases detected
Launch services suspended on Barishal route
Govt activities ‘anti-democratic’: Dr Zafrullah
Timely execution of Rooppur power transmission projects looks uncertain
6 new dengue cases recorded in 24 hrs
Call to disseminate agro-meteorological services to farmers


Latest News
Trump: Sudan to join UAE, Bahrain in recognizing Israel
Weather becomes normal as deep depression turns into land depression
Edward Snowden gets permanent residency in Russia
Global coronavirus cases surpass 41.2 million
Turning point in Thailand: Queen's brush with protest
Maha Ashtami Saturday, devotees to join puja anjali from homes
BNP's demand for reelection illogical: Quader
BCL leader sued for raping school girl
30 girl students in Panchagarh get bicycles
US gives 100 ventilators help Bangladesh combating COVID-19
Most Read News
Launches, speedboats on Shimulia-Kanthalbari route halted
Hold wedding of convict, rape victim at jail premises: HC
Myanmar assures China of taking back Rohingyas: Yi
BB to launch interoperability system in mobile banking from Oct 27
8kg gold worth Tk 4.73cr found in Biman's flight
Gullible victims, macabre entrapments!
Bangladesh: 14 more die from COVID-19
Feni attack reminiscent of those in Ayub-Monem era
Depression may cross coastlines this evening
Cautionary signal 4 advised for maritime ports; tidal surge forecast
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft