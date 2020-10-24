Fake visa racket gang leader held

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) members early Thursday arrested a man from the city's Mirpur area for operating a fake visa racket for duping foreign job aspirants.

Siddiqur Rahman alias Siddique, mastermind of the gang, was arrested from Kusumbagh residential area of Uttar Bisil under Mirpur Shah Ali Police Station around 2:30am.

RAB's Assistant Police Superintendent (media) Ziaur Rahman Chowdhury confirmed the matter on Thursday.

The accused has been deceiving people in the name of giving them jobs in different foreign countries including Malaysia, Russia, Europe and India with visas.

Siddique has been involved in cheating people of Mirpur's Bisil, Mazar Road and Mohammadpur Ring Road for long after opening an office named Octopus 2010 (BD) Ltd.







