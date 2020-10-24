8 new dengue cases detected

Eight new dengue cases were reported in the last 24 hours until Friday morning, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

Eighteen dengue patients are currently undergoing treatment at hospitals in the capital and another outside Dhaka, according to a DGHS handout.

Since January, 554 people have been diagnosed with dengue. Among them, 523 have recovered.

Bangladesh witnessed a massive dengue outbreak last year when 101,354 people were hospitalised. At that time, 101,037 patients recovered. Dengue killed 179 people last year, according to official figures. -UNB







