Launch services suspended on Barishal route

BARISHAL, Oct 23: Launch services on Barishal's internal routes were suspended on Friday morning due to inclement weather.

Traffic Inspector Md Kabir of Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) said launch services on all internal routes of the district remained suspended since the morning.

The restriction will remain in place until further notice, he said.

Meanwhile, the low-lying areas of Barishal city have been inundated by torrential rains.

Waterlogging has occurred in many areas.

Ainisur Rahman, a senior observer at the Barishal Meteorological Office, said 156mm rainfall had been recorded in Barishal for the last 24 hours till 9am on Friday and 62mm rainfall was recorded from 8am to 9am. -UNB







