Govt activities ‘anti-democratic’: Dr Zafrullah



Gonoshasthaya Kendra founder Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury speaking at a sit-in programme in front of the National Press Club organized by Rajnoitik Daler Nibandhan Podhati Batiler Dabi Parishad 'the parishad for scrapping registration system of political parties' on Friday. The platform arranged the programme demanding steps to cancel all 'black laws', including section 90 added to the RPO, and the reconstitution of the Election Commission. photo: observer

"All the activities of this government are anti-democratic. As per our constitution, I've the right to speak up and enjoy the freedom of association. But I'm not allowed to do that," he said.

Speaking at a sit-in programme, Zafrullah, also a freedom fighter, said, "There's no democracy in the country now. Baksal has been established in the country with a different name. It can't go on."

Rajnoitik Daler Nibandhan Podhati Batiler Dabi Parishad arranged the programme in front of the Jatiya Press Club demanding cancellation of all 'black laws', including section 90 added to the RPO, and the reconstitution of the Election Commission.

Dr Zafrullah said it is the government's wrong policy to gag people's voice and create obstacles to people's right to expression.

"All the works you (PM) are doing is gradually proving to be wrong. For example, making death penalty as punishment for rape by amending the law is a wrong step. This provision of hanging couldn't bring change anywhere in the world. It's a medieval option of punishment," he observed.

Referring to media reports, the freedom fighter said the heinous crime like rape did not fall even after the introduction of death sentence as punishment for rapists. "Rather it's increased. Now the situation is becoming so worse that children at schools and madrasas are increasingly getting raped. How did she (PM) make such a big mistake? "

Zafrullah said the government is arresting journalists and other people who raise their voice against it but those who have siphoned off lakhs of crores of taka are not punished. "Can it be democracy?"









He also criticised neighbouring India for what he said exploiting Bangladesh. "Today's newspaper report exposed how much India has been looting us as the country received $128 billion from Bangladesh (as remittance) in 2018. This country didn't spend even $100 million during our Liberation War." -UNB





