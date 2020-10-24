Video
Call to check internet-based child repression

Published : Saturday, 24 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM

RAJSHAHI, Oct 23: Speakers at a discussion here unequivocally called for combating all sorts of violence and repression against children caused by the abuse of the internet.
They expressed their grave concern over escalating the incidents of online-based child repression and stressed the need for community support to address the problem.
Utmost emphasis should be given on halting the crimes through concerted efforts of all government and non-government entities concerned.
They came up with the observations while addressing a meeting titled "Child Repression through abusing Internet and its Prevention" in Rajshahi city on Thursday.
Association for Community Development (ACD), a rights-based development organization, hosted the meeting at its conference hall to mark a report exposing research findings related to the situation of online-based sexual exploitation of children.




Project Coordinator Mostofa Kamal revealed the report, while programme officer Shahana Parveen welcomed the participants.
Among others, ACD Executive Director Salima Sarwar, Programme Director Sharmin Subrina and Programme Coordinator Meraj Uddin Talukder addressed the meeting.
The discussants noted that forging social resistance side by side with creating awareness among the parents and other guardians concerned has become crucial to end the internet-based child repression.
The government has adopted various time-fitting measures to end cybercrimes. So, all the government and private entities concerned should come forward and work together to supplement the government endeavour.   -BSS



