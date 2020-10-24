Video
Bus helper held with 28,650 yaba  in Ctg

Published : Saturday, 24 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, Oct 23: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested a bus helper with 28,650 pieces of contraband yaba tablets from the bypass road area under Patiya upazila of the district early on Friday.
The arrested was identified as Shariful Islam, 32, a helper of BRTC bus and also a son of Abdul Alim, hailed from Cumilla district.
Acting on a tip-off, a team of the RAB-7 conducted a raid in the bypass road area around 2.30 am and nabbed Shariful Islam, said Assistant Director (media) of RAB-7.
The elite force recovered 28,650 pieces of contraband yaba tablets from his possession, he added.


