Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 24 October, 2020, 12:30 AM
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

French clubs seek solace amid poor Champions League form

Published : Saturday, 24 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 17

PARIS, OCT 23: Just two months after Paris Saint-Germain's run to the final of the Champions League in Lisbon, and Lyon's appearance in the semi-finals, a miserable midweek for Ligue 1 clubs in Europe's elite competition offered no relief at a time when French football is in crisis off the field.
PSG lost 2-1 at home to Manchester United after Marcus Rashford popped up with a late winner for the visitors, and Marseille conceded even later to lose 1-0 at Olympiakos.
It was left to Rennes to salvage some pride, but a 1-1 draw with Russian novices Krasnodar still leaves them up against it.
On the pitch, Ligue 1 remains the poor relation among Europe's "Big Five" leagues, and the outlook is not being helped by the economic crisis and a worrying dispute with the game's chief domestic TV rights holder.
Chinese-owned Spanish firm Mediapro did not meet a scheduled 172 million-euro ($203m) payment due this month and is now trying to renegotiate the record deal it agreed for four seasons starting this year, citing the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Mediapro won the rights after agreeing to pay over 800 million euros per season, out of a total deal worth a record 1.15 billion euros annually.
Clubs now face an uncertain future, just as they are being starved of gate revenue due to restrictions on gatherings as a result of the pandemic.
The French league (LFP) has taken out a loan of 112 million euros to tide over clubs in the short term, but it is unclear what happens next with Mediapro CEO Jaume Roures saying the company intends to honour the full term of their deal while also indicating the next scheduled payment may not be forthcoming either.
"If there were no TV rights it would be catastrophic for everyone," admitted Montpellier president Laurent Nicollin.
Meanwhile, interested observers elsewhere believe French clubs will have no choice but to renegotiate the deal.
"There was no pandemic when Mediapro offered the money they did. Nobody knew there was going to be a pandemic and that all the bars would close, that the season would start later than planned," LaLiga president Javier Tebas told AFP.




"The conditions were no longer the same so this is all normal. We have also negotiated with many operators."
The France superstar endured a difficult night in PSG's loss to Manchester United and has now gone six games without scoring in the Champions League.
It is a worrying run for a player who had previously been so prolific both with his current club and Monaco, and it is notable that Rashford has now scored as many Champions League goals in Paris since the start of 2018/19 as Mbappe.
Perhaps he was tired after starting twice and playing another 45 minutes as a substitute for France during the recent international break, and it will be interesting to see if PSG coach Thomas Tuchel starts him on Saturday against Dijon or gives him a rest ahead of the Champions League trip to Istanbul Basaksehir.   -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
French clubs seek solace amid poor Champions League form
Iraq's 'stadium of horrors' in ruins, but the game goes on
Dortmund urged to get stuck into derby
Bale starts as Spurs win, Celtic undone by Milan
Juventus play catch-up on AC Milan before Barca showdown
Kapil Dev recovers from heart surgery
Solskjaer defends under-fire Man Utd striker Greenwood
Zidane urges Real Madrid to come out fighting against Barcelona


Latest News
Trump: Sudan to join UAE, Bahrain in recognizing Israel
Weather becomes normal as deep depression turns into land depression
Edward Snowden gets permanent residency in Russia
Global coronavirus cases surpass 41.2 million
Turning point in Thailand: Queen's brush with protest
Maha Ashtami Saturday, devotees to join puja anjali from homes
BNP's demand for reelection illogical: Quader
BCL leader sued for raping school girl
30 girl students in Panchagarh get bicycles
US gives 100 ventilators help Bangladesh combating COVID-19
Most Read News
Launches, speedboats on Shimulia-Kanthalbari route halted
Hold wedding of convict, rape victim at jail premises: HC
Myanmar assures China of taking back Rohingyas: Yi
BB to launch interoperability system in mobile banking from Oct 27
8kg gold worth Tk 4.73cr found in Biman's flight
Gullible victims, macabre entrapments!
Bangladesh: 14 more die from COVID-19
Feni attack reminiscent of those in Ayub-Monem era
Depression may cross coastlines this evening
Cautionary signal 4 advised for maritime ports; tidal surge forecast
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft