Iraq's 'stadium of horrors' in ruins, but the game goes on





Piles of rubble lie alongside a pitch of bumpy sand. The high concrete stadium tiers surrounding it -- with all seats torn out -- look dangerously close to collapse.

"After this was destroyed, there's no other stadiums in the city to play football," Fathi said, waving his hand at the crumbling building.

"The impact of the destruction is enough to tell you everything that happened here."

Jihadi fighters from the Islamic State (IS) group seized Mosul in 2014, later expanding its so-called "caliphate" to over a third of Iraq and into neighbouring Syria.

In 2017, Iraqi and coalition forces forced the hardened insurgents out in a grinding urban battle that left ancient Mosul in ruins.

The bullet-riddled 20,000-seater stadium, home to Mosul Sports Cub, was not spared, caught up in the deadly battles for control.

Two other smaller stadiums in town were also damaged.

"Sadly the central government doesn't realise that football is what brings life back to a town, its people and its youth," Fathi said. "So things have stayed the same."

Mosul Sports Club was once a solid performing club that produced some of the country's best players.

They include Hawar Mulla Mohammed, who led Iraq to its historic 2007 Asian Cup championship, and who played professionally in Europe.

Decades earlier, Iraq's national squad made its only World Cup appearance in Mexico in 1986. -AFP















