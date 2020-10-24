Dortmund urged to get stuck into derby





Sports director Michael Zorc was fuming as Dortmund crashed to a 3-1 defeat to Lazio in Rome on Tuesday in their opening Champions League game after standing back from too many tackles.

Covid-19 has cast a shadow over the Bundesliga this week with Werder Bremen, who host Hoffenheim Sunday, cancelling training Thursday after an unnamed player tested positive.

Second-place Bayern Munich will face Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday without Germany winger Serge Gnabry who sat out Wednesday's 4-0 thumping of Atletico Madrid after a positive test for the virus.

As Germany recorded record high figures of the coronavirus on Thursday, most league games will be played behind closed doors.

Just 300 home fans will be allowed to watch in Dortmund, whose boss Zorc urged his side not to keep their distance when defending against second-from-bottom Schalke.

"We observed the distancing rules when defending" against Lazio, "in exemplary fashion. We want to see a reaction," said Zorc drily ahead of Saturday's derby.

Dortmund are third in the table, level with defending champions Bayern on nine points and just one behind leaders Leipzig.

Erling Braut Haaland, who scored Dortmund's consolation goal in Rome, also netted as Schalke crashed to a 4-0 thrashing last May on their previous visit to Dortmund.

Zorc wants to see "fight and emotion" from the home side.

Gelsenkirchen-based Schalke are winless in their last 20 Bundesliga games and would love nothing more than to break their run at neighbours Dortmund.

Schalke assistant coach Naldo knows all about getting a result at Signal Iduna Park.









The Brazilian's last-gasp header in 2017 capped a stunning fight-back from four goals down as Schalke sealed a 4-4 draw away from home.

"Schalke will have a lot of passion, discipline and commitment - they will want to ruin our game," warned Zorc. -AFP



