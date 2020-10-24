Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 24 October, 2020, 12:30 AM
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Juventus play catch-up on AC Milan before Barca showdown

Published : Saturday, 24 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41

(File Photo) Juventus players attends the training session. photo: AFP

(File Photo) Juventus players attends the training session. photo: AFP

MILAN, OCT 23: Juventus warm-up for their Champions League clash against Barcelona with a Serie A home tie against Hellas Verona on Sunday, trying to close the gap on leaders AC Milan.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic's AC Milan, who next host Roma, are flying high, the only team with maximum points after four games.
Andrea Pirlo's Juventus are coming off back-to-back league draws against promoted Crotone 1-1 last time out and 2-2 at Roma, with two red cards in as many games.
The nine-time reigning champions are fifth in the table, four points behind Stefano Pioli's Milan.
Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo remains a doubt having returned another positive test for coronvirus this week, after missing their 2-0 Champions League win at Dynamo Kiev.
The 35-year-old could still be available against Verona, and great rival Lionel Messi's Barcelona on October 28, if he tests negative 24 hours before either game.
Juventus are without captain Giorgio Chiellini who went off with a right thigh injury in Kiev, with the team still in isolation after US midfielder Weston McKennie's positive test.
"There are difficulties, it is useless to deny it," said Juve's 20-year-old Swedish star Dejan Kulusevski.
"It's not easy for anyone living in this situation. I haven't been home for almost a month."
Ibrahimovic has recovered from the virus, scoring both AC Milan's goals in their 2-1 derby win over Inter.
They host eighth-placed Roma who are unbeaten since losing their season-opener to Verona.
Both sides got their Europa League campaigns off the mark with Milan beating Celtic 3-1 in Glasgow and Roma earning a 2-1 come-from-behind win at Swiss club Young Boys.
"Roma will be another big test," said Pioli.
"They have great quality and in the front line are among the best, but we have quality too."
Coronavirus-hit Inter Milan travel to Genoa needing a boost after their derby defeat which left them sixth, was followed by a 2-2 Champions League stalemate at home against Borussia Moenchengladbach.
Sassuolo, second behind Milan, host rock bottom Torino on Friday, looking to continue their unbeaten run this season.
Atalanta, in third, lost 4-1 loss to Napoli last weekend and next play at home against Sampdoria, after their 4-0 Champions League win over Danish club Midtjylland.
Gennaro Gattuso's fourth-placed Napoli head for Benevento after losing 1-0 at home against Dutch club AZ Alkmaar in the Europa League.
Argentina forward Paulo Dybala, the scorer of 95 goals for Juventus in five seasons including 68 in Serie A, has yet to make a league start this season as he returns from a muscle injury.
The 26-year-old stayed on the bench in Crotone last time out but came on the second half against Dynamo Kiev, and could feature again against Verona.
"Paulo needs to play to reach peak fitness. He's getting back to his best slowly but surely," said Pirlo.   -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
French clubs seek solace amid poor Champions League form
Iraq's 'stadium of horrors' in ruins, but the game goes on
Dortmund urged to get stuck into derby
Bale starts as Spurs win, Celtic undone by Milan
Juventus play catch-up on AC Milan before Barca showdown
Kapil Dev recovers from heart surgery
Solskjaer defends under-fire Man Utd striker Greenwood
Zidane urges Real Madrid to come out fighting against Barcelona


Latest News
Trump: Sudan to join UAE, Bahrain in recognizing Israel
Weather becomes normal as deep depression turns into land depression
Edward Snowden gets permanent residency in Russia
Global coronavirus cases surpass 41.2 million
Turning point in Thailand: Queen's brush with protest
Maha Ashtami Saturday, devotees to join puja anjali from homes
BNP's demand for reelection illogical: Quader
BCL leader sued for raping school girl
30 girl students in Panchagarh get bicycles
US gives 100 ventilators help Bangladesh combating COVID-19
Most Read News
Launches, speedboats on Shimulia-Kanthalbari route halted
Hold wedding of convict, rape victim at jail premises: HC
Myanmar assures China of taking back Rohingyas: Yi
BB to launch interoperability system in mobile banking from Oct 27
8kg gold worth Tk 4.73cr found in Biman's flight
Gullible victims, macabre entrapments!
Bangladesh: 14 more die from COVID-19
Feni attack reminiscent of those in Ayub-Monem era
Depression may cross coastlines this evening
Cautionary signal 4 advised for maritime ports; tidal surge forecast
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft