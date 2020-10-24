Video
Saturday, 24 October, 2020, 12:30 AM
Kapil Dev recovers from heart surgery

Published : Saturday, 24 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM

NEW DELHI, OCT 23: Indian cricket legend Kapil Dev was in a "stable" condition after undergoing emergency cardiac surgery Friday after complaining of chest pain, hospital authorities said.
The 61-year-old, who led India to their first World Cup title in 1983, was rushed to a Delhi hospital where surgeons conducted an emergency coronary angioplasty.
Neither the hospital nor Dev's family commented on media reports that he had suffered a heart attack.
A hospital statement said only that Dev was in "stable" condition.
The news triggered a flurry of comments on social media from cricketers and fans, with current Indian captain Virat Kohli wishing the once-feared all-rounder a speedy recovery.
"Please join me in sending prayers, strength and good wishes," said Madan Lal, a bowler in the 1983 "Kapil's Devils" side that stunned the West Indies at the World Cup final at Lord's.
Dev took 687 Test and one-day wickets and scored nearly 9,000 runs during a 16-year long international career.
After retiring in 1994, he became a national team coach and selector. In 2002, Dev was named "Indian Cricketer of the Century" by Wisden.   -AFP


