

Kapil Dev recovers from heart surgery

The 61-year-old, who led India to their first World Cup title in 1983, was rushed to a Delhi hospital where surgeons conducted an emergency coronary angioplasty.

Neither the hospital nor Dev's family commented on media reports that he had suffered a heart attack.

A hospital statement said only that Dev was in "stable" condition.

The news triggered a flurry of comments on social media from cricketers and fans, with current Indian captain Virat Kohli wishing the once-feared all-rounder a speedy recovery.

"Please join me in sending prayers, strength and good wishes," said Madan Lal, a bowler in the 1983 "Kapil's Devils" side that stunned the West Indies at the World Cup final at Lord's.

Dev took 687 Test and one-day wickets and scored nearly 9,000 runs during a 16-year long international career.

After retiring in 1994, he became a national team coach and selector. In 2002, Dev was named "Indian Cricketer of the Century" by Wisden. -AFP















NEW DELHI, OCT 23: Indian cricket legend Kapil Dev was in a "stable" condition after undergoing emergency cardiac surgery Friday after complaining of chest pain, hospital authorities said.The 61-year-old, who led India to their first World Cup title in 1983, was rushed to a Delhi hospital where surgeons conducted an emergency coronary angioplasty.Neither the hospital nor Dev's family commented on media reports that he had suffered a heart attack.A hospital statement said only that Dev was in "stable" condition.The news triggered a flurry of comments on social media from cricketers and fans, with current Indian captain Virat Kohli wishing the once-feared all-rounder a speedy recovery."Please join me in sending prayers, strength and good wishes," said Madan Lal, a bowler in the 1983 "Kapil's Devils" side that stunned the West Indies at the World Cup final at Lord's.Dev took 687 Test and one-day wickets and scored nearly 9,000 runs during a 16-year long international career.After retiring in 1994, he became a national team coach and selector. In 2002, Dev was named "Indian Cricketer of the Century" by Wisden. -AFP