Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 24 October, 2020, 12:30 AM
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Zidane urges Real Madrid to come out fighting against Barcelona

Published : Saturday, 24 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39

Zidane urges Real Madrid to come out fighting against Barcelona

Zidane urges Real Madrid to come out fighting against Barcelona

MADRID, OCT 23: Zinedine Zidane says he has the full support of Real Madrid president Florentino Perez and has called on his players to turn their season around by beating Barcelona on Saturday.
Madrid and their coach head to Camp Nou under pressure after consecutive defeats to Cadiz in La Liga and Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League.
Asked on Friday if he still feels the backing of the club and president, Zidane said: "Yes, from everyone. I have won many things with these players and I will always be with them to the death. I will always be with them.
"But we have to change our momentum, we have had two difficult games, and that's what this is all about. There are always bad moments but there are those teams in those moments that show their character and quality. We have to do that tomorrow."
Zidane said Sergio Ramos will be available to face Barcelona after recovering from the knee injury that kept him out of the loss to Shakhtar on Wednesday.
"Sergio is our captain, our leader," said Zidane. "He's recovered, he's going to be with us. It's about being one hundred percent though and I think that Sergio is already there."
Barcelona are also coming into the Clasico on the back of a loss in the league, although they responded to the 1-0 defeat by Getafe last weekend by winning 5-1 at home to Ferencvaros on Tuesday in the Champions League.
"In theory, both teams are under a lot of pressure," said Ronald Koeman, who will be taking charge of his first Clasico as Barcelona coach.
"Maybe in the last couple of weeks Madrid haven't been at their level but this doesn't mean that they are a bad team.
"They are a big team, with experienced players, who know how to cope with the pressure, and they will want more than anyone to win this match after their two defeats."
"I don't expect a vulnerable Madrid, I expect the opposite," Koeman added.
There are doubts over Antoine Griezmann, who stayed on the bench for Barca's victory in midweek.
It was not clear whether the Frenchman had been dropped or rested. "He has a chance to play," said Koeman. "But it's not good to discuss his role for every game."
Jordi Alba has been included in the squad after recovering from a hamstring injury but it remains to be seen if the left-back is deemed ready to start.
"Always the last word is with the player," said Koeman. "If there's no reaction he has a good chance of playing tomorrow."    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
French clubs seek solace amid poor Champions League form
Iraq's 'stadium of horrors' in ruins, but the game goes on
Dortmund urged to get stuck into derby
Bale starts as Spurs win, Celtic undone by Milan
Juventus play catch-up on AC Milan before Barca showdown
Kapil Dev recovers from heart surgery
Solskjaer defends under-fire Man Utd striker Greenwood
Zidane urges Real Madrid to come out fighting against Barcelona


Latest News
Trump: Sudan to join UAE, Bahrain in recognizing Israel
Weather becomes normal as deep depression turns into land depression
Edward Snowden gets permanent residency in Russia
Global coronavirus cases surpass 41.2 million
Turning point in Thailand: Queen's brush with protest
Maha Ashtami Saturday, devotees to join puja anjali from homes
BNP's demand for reelection illogical: Quader
BCL leader sued for raping school girl
30 girl students in Panchagarh get bicycles
US gives 100 ventilators help Bangladesh combating COVID-19
Most Read News
Launches, speedboats on Shimulia-Kanthalbari route halted
Hold wedding of convict, rape victim at jail premises: HC
Myanmar assures China of taking back Rohingyas: Yi
BB to launch interoperability system in mobile banking from Oct 27
8kg gold worth Tk 4.73cr found in Biman's flight
Gullible victims, macabre entrapments!
Bangladesh: 14 more die from COVID-19
Feni attack reminiscent of those in Ayub-Monem era
Depression may cross coastlines this evening
Cautionary signal 4 advised for maritime ports; tidal surge forecast
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft