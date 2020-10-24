Ansar and VDP team emerges champions in 'Mujib Borsho' Fed Cup Taekwondo





The Ansar team won eight gold, equal number of silver and two bronze medals in both men's and women's poomsae division while Bangladesh Jute Mills Corporation finished runners-up with three gold, four silver and five bronze medals.

Nurul Hasan Faridi, deputy director general of Bangladesh Ansar and Village Defense Party (VDP), was present as the chief guest in the closing ceremony and distributed the prizes.

Besides, General Secretary of Bangladesh Taekwondo Federation (BTF) Mahmudul Islam Rana and its other officials were also present in the opening ceremony while BTF arranged the event to celebrate the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

A total of 150 poomsae participants of 10 teams, including Border Guard Bangladesh, Ansar and Bangladesh Police, took part in the two-day competition. -BSS















Bangladesh Ansar and VDP taekwondo team emerged the team event champions in 'Mujib Borsho' Federation Cup Taekwondo competition that concluded on Friday at Mohammadpur Taekwondo Club in the city.The Ansar team won eight gold, equal number of silver and two bronze medals in both men's and women's poomsae division while Bangladesh Jute Mills Corporation finished runners-up with three gold, four silver and five bronze medals.Nurul Hasan Faridi, deputy director general of Bangladesh Ansar and Village Defense Party (VDP), was present as the chief guest in the closing ceremony and distributed the prizes.Besides, General Secretary of Bangladesh Taekwondo Federation (BTF) Mahmudul Islam Rana and its other officials were also present in the opening ceremony while BTF arranged the event to celebrate the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.A total of 150 poomsae participants of 10 teams, including Border Guard Bangladesh, Ansar and Bangladesh Police, took part in the two-day competition. -BSS