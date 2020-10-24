Bashundhara boys to join National team's camp Oct 27





Bangladesh and Nepal boys are to engage in two FIFA Friendly matches on 13th and 17th of November at the Bangabandhu National Stadium in Dhaka. Bangladesh, a few days back, announced a 36-booter initial squad and all the booters were asked to report at the camp on 23rd October.

Among the called-in booters, 14 are from the Bashundhara's club. On Thursday, all of a sudden, the officials of that club informed BFF that they would not let their booters join the camp before the 9th of November while two out of the 14 booters, Masuk Mia Johnny and Matin Miah would not join the camp at all because of injuries.

After talking with the club authority, BFF, now on Friday, agreed to let the boys join the camp four days later on 27th October. The two injured booters will not join in.

Apart from these 14, the assistant coach Masud Kaisar Parvez is not getting all the other booters at the camp on the first day. Two overseas-born booters Jamal Bhuiyan and Tariq Raihan Kazi are yet to come in Dhaka. On the other hand, many of the booters could not join in as they are waiting to get their certificates for Coronavirus test.

The few who joined the camp on the day are not certain to begin practice at the Bangabandhu National Stadium anytime soon due to ongoing heavy rain in the country and waterlogged venue.

The assistant coach will report the condition of the practice venue to head coach James Day Jamie who is currently at home in England and the foreigner will give further instruction afterwards.















