Booters report to assistant coach for camp

Saturday, 24 October, 2020, 12:29 AM
Published : Saturday, 24 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39

The national booters reported to Assistant Coach Masud Parvez Kaiser for residential training camp on Friday evening at Hotel Fars and Resort ahead of the FIFA friendly matches against visiting Nepal National Football Team next month.
Talking to BSS on Friday, Kaiser informed that 12 players reported so far and three more players are waiting outside for the report.
The booters will also have their first practice session tomorrow (Saturday) morning at the Bangabandhu National Stadium (BNS), he said.
Meanwhile, 12 players of Bashundhara Kings out of 36-member preliminary squad, will join the national team's residential training camp on Tuesday (October 27), four-day later after starting of the training camp.
Midfielder Masuk Mia Jony and forward Matin Mia won't be available in the camp due to their injuries.
The booters will use Birshreshtha Shaheed Sepoy Mohammad Mostafa Kamal Stadium as another practice venue.
Head coach Jamie Day is expected to arrive on October 29 to join the training camp.
Earlier, Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) announced a 36-member national football team preliminary squad for two FIFA friendly matches against visiting Nepal national football team after All Nepal Football Federation (ANFA) officially confirmed their tour here.
Bangladesh are scheduled to host Nepal on November 13 and 17 at the BNS as a part of preparation of FIFA World Cup Qualifiers and Asian Cup.
The English-born Bangladesh national football team's coach Jamie Day retained the same squad that he had earlier picked up for the October and November matches of the Joint Qualifiers of World Cup and Asian Cup, which was postponed by FIFA/AFC to next year.   -BSS


