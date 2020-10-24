68 gold bars worth Tk 4.73cr seized at Dhaka airport





The market price of the seized gold bars is more than Tk 4.73 crore.

In a press release, the Customs Intelligence and Investigation Directorate said on Friday that they seized the gold bars at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.









Acting on a tip-off, officials of the Customs Intelligence and Investigation Directorate took positions at different points of the airport and started their vigilance.

A flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines, BG-028, landed at the airport from Abu Dhabi at around 10:20am. After searching inside the aircraft, the customs officials found 68 gold bars hidden under four seats of the flight.

The market price of the gold bars, weighing 7.888 kilograms, is about Tk 4,73,28,000, sources in the Customs Intelligence and Investigation Directorate said.

The press release further said that legal steps were taken regarding the seized gold bars and a criminal case was also lodged in this regard. Customs Intelligence officials seized 68 gold bars weighing about 8 kilograms at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in the capital on Friday.The market price of the seized gold bars is more than Tk 4.73 crore.In a press release, the Customs Intelligence and Investigation Directorate said on Friday that they seized the gold bars at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.Acting on a tip-off, officials of the Customs Intelligence and Investigation Directorate took positions at different points of the airport and started their vigilance.A flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines, BG-028, landed at the airport from Abu Dhabi at around 10:20am. After searching inside the aircraft, the customs officials found 68 gold bars hidden under four seats of the flight.The market price of the gold bars, weighing 7.888 kilograms, is about Tk 4,73,28,000, sources in the Customs Intelligence and Investigation Directorate said.The press release further said that legal steps were taken regarding the seized gold bars and a criminal case was also lodged in this regard.