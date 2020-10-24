Video
Bay Terminal

‘Sellhorn’ of Germany likely to be appointed as consultant

Published : Saturday, 24 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, Oct 23: Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) is likely to appoint a consultant to conduct a feasibility study on the construction of the proposed Bay Terminal.
The proposed Bay Terminal is one of the giant projects of the CPA.
According to CPA sources, the board selected 'Sellhorn' of Germany and the proposal was sent to the Ministry of Shipping for approval.
With the approval of the Ministry, Sellhorn is expected to be appointed as consultant at the beginning of the next month.
Five out of seven selected consulting firms submitted their technical and financial offers to the CPA management on August 17 last.
The CPA management evaluated the technical offers of those firms.
The CPA will finally approve the appointment of a firm as a consultant for the Bay terminal.
The appointed consulting firm will conduct a feasibility study on the construction of Bay Terminal.
After completion of the feasibility study, the appointed contractor will go for implementation of the giant project.
Meanwhile, the ministry has already shortlisted two foreign firms for the construction of the Bay Terminal. The firms are Singapore Port Authority (PSA) and the Red Sea Gateway Terminal of Saudi Arabia.
Those organizations submitted their proposals on the basis of BOT (Build, Operate and Transfer) method under Public Private Partnership (PPP) agreement. The CPA sources said after completion of the feasibility study, the CPA will prepare a DPP (Development Project Proposal) of the project. Then a Project Director (PD) will be appointed.
The project was proposed aiming to enhance trade with other countries to boost the country's economy as the completion of the project will improve the capacity and reduce container congestion of the terminals. 
The construction of the Bay Terminal will ensure 24-hour navigability and there will be no barrier to the movement of ships during night time.
Once the project is implemented, it will increase the handling capability of containers by four times.


