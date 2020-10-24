Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 24 October, 2020, 12:29 AM
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Trump calls India, China air ‘filthy’

Published : Saturday, 24 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21

NASHVILLE, Oct 23: US President Donald Trump on Thursday described the air in India and China as "filthy" as he denounced Democratic rival Joe Biden's plans to tackle climate change.
At their second and final presidential debate, Trump renewed his criticism that action on climate change was unfair to the United States. "Look at China, how filthy it is. Look at Russia, look at India -- it's filthy. The air is filthy," Trump said at the debate in Nashville.
Trump charged that Biden's climate plan was an "economic disaster" for oil states such as Texas and Oklahoma. Biden said that climate change is "an existential threat to humanity. We have a moral obligation to deal with it." "We're going to pass the point of no return within the next eight to 10 years," he said.
The planet has already warmed by around one degree Celsius (34 degrees Fahrenheit) from pre-industrial levels, enough to boost the intensity of deadly heat waves, droughts and tropical storms. Trump has pulled the United States out of the Paris climate accord, which aims to cap global warming "well below" two degrees Celsius.
Trump's remarks come days before Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defense Secretary Mark Esper visit New Delhi for talks on building the growing US-India partnership. At the first presidential debate, Trump also spoke critically of India, questioning its coronavirus data amid criticism of his handling of the pandemic.   -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
68 gold bars worth Tk 4.73cr seized at Dhaka airport
‘Sellhorn’ of Germany likely to be appointed as consultant
Trump calls India, China air ‘filthy’
Delhi chokes on ‘severe’ smog as farm fires soar
Rains drench BD as deep depression over Bay weakens
Libya factions sign ‘permanent’ ceasefire
Donors pledge $ 600m for Rohingyas
400 tourists stuck on St Martin’s Island


Latest News
Trump: Sudan to join UAE, Bahrain in recognizing Israel
Weather becomes normal as deep depression turns into land depression
Edward Snowden gets permanent residency in Russia
Global coronavirus cases surpass 41.2 million
Turning point in Thailand: Queen's brush with protest
Maha Ashtami Saturday, devotees to join puja anjali from homes
BNP's demand for reelection illogical: Quader
BCL leader sued for raping school girl
30 girl students in Panchagarh get bicycles
US gives 100 ventilators help Bangladesh combating COVID-19
Most Read News
Launches, speedboats on Shimulia-Kanthalbari route halted
Hold wedding of convict, rape victim at jail premises: HC
Myanmar assures China of taking back Rohingyas: Yi
BB to launch interoperability system in mobile banking from Oct 27
8kg gold worth Tk 4.73cr found in Biman's flight
Gullible victims, macabre entrapments!
Bangladesh: 14 more die from COVID-19
Feni attack reminiscent of those in Ayub-Monem era
Depression may cross coastlines this evening
Cautionary signal 4 advised for maritime ports; tidal surge forecast
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft