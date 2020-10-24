Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 24 October, 2020, 12:29 AM
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Delhi chokes on ‘severe’ smog as farm fires soar

Published : Saturday, 24 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20

NEW DELHI, Oct 23: New Delhi was blanketed in noxious haze Friday as air pollution levels in parts of the city soared to "severe" levels, hours after US President Donald Trump described the air in the vast nation as "filthy".
Smoke from agricultural burning, vehicle fumes and industrial emissions -- combined with cooler temperatures and slow-moving winds that trap pollutants over the city -- turns air in the Indian capital into a toxic soup every winter.
The air quality index at Delhi's 36 pollution monitoring sites -- which monitors tiny PM2.5 and PM10 particles that get into the bloodstream and vital organs -- was between 282 and 446, pushing levels into the "severe" category, the Central Pollution Control Board said.
The "good" category is between 0-50, the government's environmental watchdog added.
A "significant increase in stubble fire count" to 1,213 in Haryana and Punjab states was the highest of this season and made up 17 percent of Delhi's PM2.5 levels, the state-run System of Air Quality Weather Forecasting and Research added Friday.
"Further deterioration of (air quality) is expected for the two days," SAFAR said.
This season's burning started earlier because of advanced sowing and harvesting by farmers amid fears of labour shortages during the coronavirus pandemic, officials said.
The worsening conditions came as Trump complained that action on climate change was unfair to the US.
"Look at China, how filthy it is. Look at Russia, look at India -- it's filthy. The air is filthy," Trump said at his presidential debate with Democratic rival Joe Biden.
Scientists warned this year's pollution season would make Delhi's 20 million residents more vulnerable to the coronavirus.
"Air pollution increases the risk of noncommunicable diseases -- the same underlying conditions that make people more likely to experience severe illness or death from Covid-19," epidemiologist Sumi Mehta from global non-profit Vital Strategies said.   -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
68 gold bars worth Tk 4.73cr seized at Dhaka airport
‘Sellhorn’ of Germany likely to be appointed as consultant
Trump calls India, China air ‘filthy’
Delhi chokes on ‘severe’ smog as farm fires soar
Rains drench BD as deep depression over Bay weakens
Libya factions sign ‘permanent’ ceasefire
Donors pledge $ 600m for Rohingyas
400 tourists stuck on St Martin’s Island


Latest News
Trump: Sudan to join UAE, Bahrain in recognizing Israel
Weather becomes normal as deep depression turns into land depression
Edward Snowden gets permanent residency in Russia
Global coronavirus cases surpass 41.2 million
Turning point in Thailand: Queen's brush with protest
Maha Ashtami Saturday, devotees to join puja anjali from homes
BNP's demand for reelection illogical: Quader
BCL leader sued for raping school girl
30 girl students in Panchagarh get bicycles
US gives 100 ventilators help Bangladesh combating COVID-19
Most Read News
Launches, speedboats on Shimulia-Kanthalbari route halted
Hold wedding of convict, rape victim at jail premises: HC
Myanmar assures China of taking back Rohingyas: Yi
BB to launch interoperability system in mobile banking from Oct 27
8kg gold worth Tk 4.73cr found in Biman's flight
Gullible victims, macabre entrapments!
Bangladesh: 14 more die from COVID-19
Feni attack reminiscent of those in Ayub-Monem era
Depression may cross coastlines this evening
Cautionary signal 4 advised for maritime ports; tidal surge forecast
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft